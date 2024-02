Allen stopped 20 shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Devils.

The veteran netminder kept New Jersey off the board in the first period, but things began to go sideways for Montreal early in the second after Timo Meier was left all alone to tip the puck into a wide-open cage. Allen is 0-4-1 over his last five starts with a rough .864 save percentage, but he'll likely maintain a regular spot in the Habs' three-headed goalie committee as the team attempts to move him before the trade deadline.