Evans scored an empty-net goal in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Evans ended a 21-game goal drought with the empty-netter. In that span, he had seven assists, 20 shots on net, 32 hits and 21 blocked shots. The 28-year-old defensive forward will likely continue in a bottom-six role in the Canadiens' first-round series versus the Capitals. Evans ended the regular season with a career year of 13 goals, 23 assists, 80 shots on net, 124 hits, 60 blocks and a plus-1 rating over 82 appearances. Six of his 36 points came shorthanded.