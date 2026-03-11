Evans scored an empty-net goal on four shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Evans' point streak is up to five games (three goals, three assists) after his empty-netter Tuesday. The 29-year-old forward is at 10 goals, 19 points, 55 shots on net, 59 hits, 37 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 49 appearances this season. Evans has reached double-digit goals in three of the last five campaigns, and he's one point away from reaching 20 for the fourth time in that span.