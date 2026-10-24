Evans scored twice, including once while shorthanded, and added an assist and a plus-4 rating in Friday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Evans opened the season scoreless over nine outings before breaking the slump Friday. The 30-year-old forward continues to center the Canadiens' fourth line and sees mostly defensive assignments, making offense a secondary factor in his game. He had 24 points over 68 regular-season games last year. Evans has added nine shots on net, eight hits, seven blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 10 appearances this season.