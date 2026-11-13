Evans scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-2 victory over the Bruins.

The veteran checking forward got sprung for a breakaway by Josh Anderson early in the second period and he didn't squander the opportunity, slipping a backhand past Jeremy Swayman to give the Habs a 3-0 lead. Evans has gotten onto the scoresheet in only five of 19 games this season, but two multi-point efforts have allowed him to produce three goals and eight points, with two of his goals being game-winners. He has a knack for timely tallies -- since the start of the 2024-25 campaign, nine of Evans' 28 goals have been GWGs.