Roy has 25 goals and 34 assists through 36 games for the Sherbrooke Phoenix of the QMJHL.

Roy, who was drafted in the fifth round of the 2021 draft, continues to develop after leading the league with 51 goals and 119 points in 2022. He's played on both of the goal-medal winning junior teams, including stints on a line with Connor Bedard, the consensus No. 1 prospect in this year's draft. "He's a jack-of-all-trades," said Team Canada coach Dennis Williams. "He's done it all for us. He's been good on the forecheck. He's been good tracking. Good on the walls. Making plays offensively with his good skill set and finishing off plays." Roy looks like a good fit for what Montreal head coach Martin St. Louis is trying to build.