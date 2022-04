Hoffman had a power-play assist, one shot on net and two penalty minutes in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Hoffman and Nick Suzuki worked a give-and-go before the latter's shot was redirected by Ryan Poehling. The assist was Hoffman's fourth in the last six games and gives him 12 power-play points this season. The 32-year-old forward hasn't scored since March 5 and sits with 11 goals and 28 points over 59 contests.