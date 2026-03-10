Head coach Adam Foote said after Monday's 2-0 loss to Ottawa that Kane is contending with an upper-body injury, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Kane sat out Monday's loss due to his upper-body injury. It currently remains to be seen if the veteran winger will be an option for Thursday's home game versus Nashville. The 34-year-old has accounted for 11 goals, 27 points, 78 PIM, 146 shots, 102 hits and a minus-18 rating over 61 appearances in 2025-26.