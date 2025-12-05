default-cbs-image
Kane (arm laceration) is unlikely to suit up versus Utah on Friday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Kane suffered the injury Tuesday against Colorado when he was cut by a skate. The 34-year-old has five goals and nine assists with 50 hits in 27 games this season. Should Kane sit this one out, he could return as early as Saturday against Minnesota.

