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Canucks' Jack Thompson: Inks one-year contract

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Thompson signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Canucks on Friday.

Thompson had six goals and 25 points in 56 regular-season AHL outings between San Jose and Abbotsford in 2025-26. He began the campaign with the Sharks' minor-league affiliate, but he switched to Abbotsford after Vancouver acquired him March 5 in exchange for Jett Woo. The 24-year-old Thompson also has four goals and 10 points in 34 career regular-season NHL appearances, but he didn't log any games at the top level in 2025-26.

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