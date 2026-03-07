Sasson scored an empty-net goal and added an even-strength assist in Friday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Sasson scored a goal for the first time since Jan. 19 and also recorded his first multi-point effort since Nov. 26, when he had a goal and an assist in a 5-4 win over the Ducks. Sasson is having a career-best season in 2025-26. He has 11 goals and 14 points in 52 games, although his fourth-line role in one of the worst offenses in the NHL isn't exactly commanding a lot of fantasy appeal.