Mantha scored two goals and added two assists in Saturday's 8-4 win over Montreal.
The goals, which came 34 seconds apart in the second period while the teams were playing 4-on-4, snapped an eight-game goal drought. Both were breakaways. Mantha has seven points (two goals, five assists) in his last four games and could deliver sneaky value as the season closes.
