Penguins' Anthony Mantha: Set to return Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mantha (lower body) will be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blues, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.
Mantha missed Sunday's game against Washington due to a lower-body injury, but he'll be back in action for Tuesday's regular-season finale. He's recorded points in six of his last eight appearances, racking up six goals, three assists, six blocked shots, six PIM and four hits during that time.
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