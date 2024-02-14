Mantha logged a pair of assists in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Mantha grabbed his first assist on Connor McMichael's first-period tally before setting up Alex Ovechkin's power-play marker in the third. The 29-year-old Mantha now has seven points (four goals, three assists) in his last eight contests. He's up to 16 goals and 26 points through 48 games this season.