Capitals' Ryan Leonard: Out 3-4 weeks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Capitals announced Thursday that Leonard (shoulder) should miss 3-4 weeks.
Leonard absorbed a huge hit, courtesy of Jacob Trouba on Dec. 5 in Anaheim. Leonard has seven goals and 11 assists across 29 contests this season.
