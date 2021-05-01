Hill recorded 25 saves in a 3-0 shutout win over the Golden Knights on Friday.

Hill was locked in from the start, and he was able to keep the Golden Knights' offense silent throughout the game. The 24-year-old has two shutouts this year and three in his career. He improved to 8-8-1 with a 2.65 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 17 outings. Hill is unlikely to start back-to-back games -- Darcy Kuemper will likely get the nod for Saturday's rematch with the Golden Knights.