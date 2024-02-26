Carcone has been scratched for five of the Coyotes' nine games in February.

Carcone was one of the team's best stories early in the season, but the magic has worn off. He's scoreless in his last eight outings and has just one goal since the calendar flipped to 2024. For the season, the 27-year-old has 15 goals, five assists, 72 shots on net, 36 hits and 20 PIM through 49 appearances. Carcone may get a chance to play soon with Clayton Keller (upper body) leaving Sunday's game versus the Jets.