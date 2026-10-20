Carcone (upper body) was placed on injured reserve by the Mammoth on Tuesday.

Carcone's shift to injured reserve was done in correspondence to the team's call up of Artyom Duda, who could be filling in for the injured John Marino (upper body). Prior to the IR move, the 30-year-old Carcone posted two points, 17 shots on net and 11 hits across five appearances. His placement on injured reserve leaves him out of the picture for at least another week, but he could have a chance to return prior to the end of October.