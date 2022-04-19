Smithpicked up an assist in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

In his fourth NHL game, Smith picked up his first career point, setting up a Nick Ritchie goal in the second period. The 23-year-old rookie out of Minnesota State also picked up three hits, while playing 16:21 minutes in the contest, including 3:11 on the power play. Smith should get an extended look with Arizona down the stretch. There's some offensive upside here, as Smith recorded 19 goals and 31 assists in 38 NCAA games this season.