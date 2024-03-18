Holtz didn't record a meaningful statistic in 10:36 of ice time during Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Holtz's only contributions to the box score were a pair of missed shots, even though 1:32 of his TOI came on the power play. While Holtz has a respectable 14 goals and 25 points this season, those totals include only two goals and one assist over the past 25 games, as Holtz has been buried on the fourth line for the last two months.