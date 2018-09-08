Devils' Brandon Gignac: Returns from ACL injury
Gignac, who tore his ACL last December, returned to the ice at the NHL Prospects Tournament on Friday.
Gignac, who was drafted by the Devils in the third round (80th overall) of 2015, reported feeling faster and stronger after testing out his knee in Day 1 of the Prospects Tournament. The 20-year-old has yet to reach the NHL, but he collected 61 goals and 116 assists over 242 games with the Shawinigan Cataractes of the QMJHL between 2013-17, suggesting that he does at least have raw offensive skills.
