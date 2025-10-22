Dillon scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Dillon has stepped up on offense lately, earning all three of his points this season over the last four games. The 34-year-old's tally at 4:54 of the second period Tuesday ended up being the game-winner as well. In addition to a surprising amount of offense, Dillon has added five shots on net, 16 hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating. In the long run, he'll settle in as a shutdown defenseman in a bottom-four role, and he'll offer more in the way of physicality than scoring by the end of the campaign.