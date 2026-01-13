Devils' Brenden Dillon: Garners assist in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dillon registered an assist, two shots on goal, two hits, three blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 5-2 win over the Wild.
Since the start of December, Dillon has collected three helpers, 20 PIM, 50 hits and 22 blocked shots over 21 appearances. The 35-year-old is part of a crowded blue line, and that has limited him to the third pairing, where he can provide physicality but little offense. The defenseman has a total of 12 points, 34 shots on net, 115 hits, 64 blocked shots and 37 PIM across 46 contests this season, while his 17:53 average ice time is the lowest it's been since 2018-19.
