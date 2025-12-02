Dillon didn't play during the third period of Monday's matchup with Columbus for precautionary reasons, Kristy Flannery of The Hockey News reports.

Dillon was injured following a fight with Blue Jackets' Dmitri Voronkov and did initially return to the game before being held out in the third. The 35-year-old Dillon has managed just one goal in his last 19 contests, but did chip in four helpers, 48 hits and 29 blocks. If Dillon suits up against the Stars on Wednesday, he could provide decent category coverage given his ancillary stats.