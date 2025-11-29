Dillon scored a goal, tallied an assist, fired two shots on goal and had two hits in Friday's 5-0 shutout win over Buffalo.

Dillon lit the lamp less than two minutes into the third period before assisting Paul Cotter's goal minutes later. With the pair of points, Dillon has three goals, six assists, 20 shots on goal, 63 hits and 42 blocks through 24 games this season. Despite cooling down offensively since his six-point, 10-game run near the start of the season, setting a new career high in points remains well in question. The 15-year NHL veteran has provided high-level category coverage to start the season and is on pace for his eighth season with 100-plus blocks and hits. Dillon's all-around showing through the first quarter of the season makes him a solid fantasy option from the blue line in deep leagues.