Halonen was called up from AHL Utica on Tuesday.

Halonen's promotion would seem to indicate that Kurtis MacDermid (lower body) and Curtis Lazar (lower body) won't be available to face the Maple Leafs on Tuesday. For his part, the 25-year-old Halonen made his NHL debut against the Lightning back on Feb. 25 -- a game in which he registered one shot in 9:07 of ice time.