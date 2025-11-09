Halonen has been assigned to AHL Utica by the Devils, the team announced Sunday.

With the Devils getting healthier up front -- Cody Glass (upper body) returned Thursday and Connor Brown (upper body) is day-to-day and inching closer to a return -- the need for Halonen at the NHL level is lowering. The 26-year-old made the most of his time up, scoring his first NHL goal, but it was his only point in nine appearances so far this year.