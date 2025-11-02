Halonen scored a goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Halonen was scratched for the first two games of the Devils' road trip, but he drew back in for Connor Brown (undisclosed) in this contest. Halonen's tally at 3:12 of the second period was the first of his NHL career in his 12th appearance, and it stood as the game-winner. The 26-year-old has added four shots on net, 18 hits, five PIM and a minus-1 rating over eight games this season while filling in as a fourth-liner on occasion. While he's finally on a scoresheet in the NHL, he shouldn't be expected to be a consistent scorer going forward.