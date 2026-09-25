Halonen was placed on waivers by the Bruins on Friday for the purpose of assignment to AHL Providence.

Halonen made 15 regular-season appearances with the Devils last year and recorded a goal, an assist, 28 hits, nine PIM and two blocked shots while averaging 7:37 of ice time. He signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Bruins during the offseason and will head to the minors to begin the regular season, assuming he clears waivers. He generated 20 goals, 14 assists and 28 PIM across 51 regular-season outings with AHL Utica last year.