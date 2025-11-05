Glass (upper body) isn't expected to suit up in Thursday's game against Montreal, Kristy Flannery of The Hockey News reports.

Glass has spent the past week on injured reserve and is eligible to return Thursday, but he'll require at least one more game on the shelf. Head coach Sheldon Keefe indicated Wednesday that Glass would be evaluated further during Friday's practice session but also said that he is "not too far away" from returning, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.