Glass scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Flyers.

Glass got the Devils on the board at 12:12 of the first period, but they didn't build on that. The 27-year-old has scored in three of four games in April after being limited to three points across 14 outings in March. He's now at 18 goals, 25 points, 100 shots on net, 40 hits, 38 blocked shots and 39 PIM over 66 appearances. Glass has had a good year, but his 18.0 shooting percentage is poised for regression in 2026-27.