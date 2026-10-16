Glass scored his first goal of the season in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Rangers.

It was the journeyman pivot's first career shorthanded goal in the NHL. The 27-year-old Glass is coming off what can only be described as an outlier year -- 19 goals, seven assists, 104 shots and 39 PIM. That kind of goal production is all but impossible as the Devils fourth-line center, and come 2027, Nick Bjugstad (pectoral) will return and change the depth chart. Glass may be the odd man out or moved to the wing.

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