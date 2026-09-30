Brown (undisclosed) is expected to miss at least the first two games of the 2026-27 campaign, Kristy Flannery of The Hockey News reports Wednesday.

Brown sustained the injury during Monday's practice. Head coach Sheldon Keefe clarified that he doesn't believe Brown's injury is "too extensive," but the 32-year-old forward won't be ready until next week at the earliest. That rules him out for Thursday's season opener versus Philadelphia and Saturday's road game against the Islanders. Brown will likely play in a middle-six capacity once he's healthy.