Brown scored an empty-net goal on two shots, added 10 PIM and logged three hits in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Canadiens.

Brown continued his consistent run of late with the empty-netter, giving him six goals and six assists over his last 12 outings. The 32-year-old winger hasn't had a multi-game drought in that span. For the season, he's up to the 40-point mark (17 goals, 23 assists) for the first time since 2019-20, when he had a career-best 43 points. He's added 108 shots on net, 25 hits, 34 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 70 appearances.