Brown scored a power-play goal on three shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Brown's goal tied the game at 1-1 in the first period. The 32-year-old winger has four goals and five assists over his last eight contests as he continues to excel in a top-six role while seeing time in all situations. Brown is up to 15 goals, 37 points, 99 shots on net and a minus-2 rating over 66 appearances. He is three points away from securing the second 40-point campaign of his career.