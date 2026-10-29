Brown scored twice, including once while shorthanded, in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Brown has earned three points, six shots on net and a plus-3 rating over five games since he recovered from a lower-body injury that cost him more than two weeks to start the season. The 32-year-old winger has occupied a fourth-line role primarily, though he gets more usage when the Devils need to protect a lead. Brown has some deep-league fantasy appeal as a depth scorer, but his current role makes his production too unpredictable to trust in standard formats.