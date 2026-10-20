Brown is expected to make his 2026-27 season debut in Tuesday's clash against the Avalanche, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Brown will join the team's fourth line Tuesday to skate alongside Jesper Boqvist and Cody Glass. The 32-year-old Brown missed New Jersey's first eight games of the new season with a lower-body injury that he sustained during a preseason practice. He had an excellent first season in New Jersey, where he posted 18 goals and 43 points across 75 regular-season games. While he's not an immediate add outside of select deep leagues, Brown has proven to be a capable streaming option at times, so monitor his results across his first handful of appearances to begin his 2026-27 season.