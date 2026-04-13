Devils' Connor Brown: Tallies shorthanded goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown scored a shorthanded goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.
Brown has chipped in consistent offense over the last month, earning seven goals and eight assists across his last 16 games. The 32-year-old's tally was his second shortie of the campaign. He's up to a total of 18 goals, 43 points, 115 shots on net, 36 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 74 appearances this season. He's matched his career high in points from the 2019-20 campaign with the Senators, and he'll get one chance to set a new personal best Tuesday against the Bruins.
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