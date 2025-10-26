Brown netted a goal on four shots on goal, delivered one hit and had a minus-1 rating during his 18:01 of ice time in Sunday's 4-3 win against the Avalanche.

Brown has displayed surprising goal-scoring touch to begin this season, netting his fifth goal of the year in just his ninth game. The 31-year-old would be on pace for 46 goals on the season if he could keep that up. That might seem unlikely given the lack of prior production and his current status as a middle-six winger, but his career high of 21 goals is certainly within reach as long as he can stay healthy.