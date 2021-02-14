Severson was activated from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Sunday, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.
Eight players cleared virus protocol Sunday, leaving just five Devils players on the list. The Devils are scheduled to play Tuesday against the Rangers. If they do play, Severson should handle major minutes. Prior to the pause, he averaged 23:44 per game, posting four points and 23 shots on net over nine contests.
