Devils' Daniil Misyul: New Jersey's strong draft continues

Misyul was drafted 70th overall by the Devils at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

A physical defenseman who makes smart decisions with the puck, Misyul has seen his stock rise over the past year. He has ideal size at 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds, and he should be even more effective as he adds additional muscle to his frame. While Misyul might not have high-end offensive ability, he reads plays well, has average puck skills and will stand up for his teammates. There's a lot to like about his game. The Devils could have a nice player on their hands here in a few years. Misyul, who belongs to the Yaroslavl program in the KHL, will continue to develop in his native Russia.