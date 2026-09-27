Rittich was placed on waivers by New Jersey on Sunday.

Out of the six players sent to the waiver wire by New Jersey on Sunday, Rittich was by far the biggest shock. The 34-year-old netminder was signed to a one-year, $1 million contract on the second day of free agency and entered training camp as the projected No. 2 option for the upcoming campaign. He was a strong backup with the Islanders in 2025-26, where he posted a 14-10-3 record, a 2.76 GAA and an .894 save percentage across 30 regular-season outings. As things currently stand, New Jersey currently has three goalies on their active roster - Jake Allen, Nico Daws and the newly-acquired Remi Poirier off waivers. It remains to be seen whether Rittich was placed on waivers as an act of roster gymnastics by New Jersey to scoop up Poirier, or if the team views the veteran as the No. 4 option in the organization. Regardless, there is a non-zero chance that Rittich is claimed off the wire, making the next 24 hours intriguing for the veteran netminder's future.