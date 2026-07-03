Devils' David Rittich: Joining New Jersey

Rittich signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Devils on Thursday, per PuckPedia.

Rittich had a 14-10-3 record, 2.76 GAA and .894 save percentage in 30 regular-season appearances with the Islanders in 2025-26. The 34-year-old netminder hasn't logged more than 34 games in a single regular season since 2019-20, but he might get a chance to do so with the Devils. New Jersey traded Jacob Markstrom (undisclosed) to Florida on Tuesday, which means Rittich is likely to open 2026-27 in a timeshare with Jake Allen. The 25-year-old Nico Daws might also be a factor, especially if he has a convincing training camp.