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Devils' David Rittich: Joining New Jersey

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Rittich signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Devils on Thursday, per PuckPedia.

Rittich had a 14-10-3 record, 2.76 GAA and .894 save percentage in 30 regular-season appearances with the Islanders in 2025-26. The 34-year-old netminder hasn't logged more than 34 games in a single regular season since 2019-20, but he might get a chance to do so with the Devils. New Jersey traded Jacob Markstrom (undisclosed) to Florida on Tuesday, which means Rittich is likely to open 2026-27 in a timeshare with Jake Allen. The 25-year-old Nico Daws might also be a factor, especially if he has a convincing training camp.

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