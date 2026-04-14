Islanders' David Rittich: Set to face Hurricanes
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rittich is expected to protect the home net against Carolina on Tuesday, according to Luca Dallasta of the Islanders' official site.
Rittich will make his first start since March 24 against Chicago, when he allowed three goals on 12 shots before being pulled after the first period. He has a 14-9-3 record this campaign with two shutouts, a 2.78 GAA and an .894 save percentage across 29 appearances. Carolina sits second in the league with 3.57 goals per game this season.
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