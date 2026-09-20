Rittich will start Sunday's preseason game against the Islanders, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

For his debut with New Jersey, Rittich will have the chance to face the team he most recently suited up for - the New York Islanders. The 34-year-old netminder was a decent backup option in 2025-26, where he posted a 14-10-3 record, a 2.76 GAA and an .894 save percentage across 30 regular-season games for the Isles. Expect to see the veteran netminder battle for a larger role this preseason against Jake Allen.