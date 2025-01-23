Now Playing

Mercer recorded two goals on three shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Bruins.

Mercer endured a six-game pointless streak but snapped the drought in this huge win Wednesday after finding the back of the net twice in the second period. The 23-year-old is up to 12 goals and 23 total points across 50 games this season.

