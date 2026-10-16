Mercer logged two assists, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Rangers.

Mercer's offense is starting to surface -- he has three helpers over his last two games. The 24-year-old forward had gone five contests without a point to start the season. Mercer has added 18 shots on net, four blocked shots and a minus-2 rating. He's in a top-six role, so he should have plenty of opportunities to contribute, but his overall usage, particularly on the power play, is down to start 2026-27.