Mercer had a goal and an assist in a 6-2 win over the Canucks on Thursday.

Mercer's first-period goal put the Jets up 3-1 in the first period; it stood as the winner. It was his first goal as a member of the Jets since being acquired from the Devils on Oct. 23 as part of the Connor Hellebuyck trade. The goal was also Mercer's first of the season (one goal, seven assists; 17 games). The assist was his first power-play point of the season. Mercer is on the Jets second line and with a role on the power play, he could eventually evolve back into the kind of player he was in his sophomore season. He had 56 points, including 10 PPP, in 82 games that year.