Mercer logged an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Lightning.

The current headliner of the return for Connor Hellebuyck, Mercer's arrival in Winnipeg has gotten off to a slow start. The helper was his first point in three games with his new team. The 25-year-old has had some bad luck so far, coming up empty on 28 shots while adding five assists, nine hits, nine blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 13 appearances between the Jets and the Devils. He's in a middle-six role with ice time in all situation, so he should be able to get his offense going soon, as long as he can adjust to his new teammates.