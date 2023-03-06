Mercer's eight-game goal streak ended in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes, but he picked up a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two hits.

The point streak lives on to nine games even though Mercer failed to find the back of the net for the first time since Valentine's Day. The 21-year-old has racked up 10 tallies and six helpers over that nine-game span while emerging as a productive winger alongside Nico Hischier. Mercer is up to 45 points, 124 shots, 46 blocked shots and a plus-19 rating through 62 contests overall.